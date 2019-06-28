|
|
|
BRIDGE
Peacefully on 19th June 2019 at Acacia Lodge Nursing Home,
Irthlingborough, Harold (Harry) aged 89 years of Rushden. Beloved husband of Pam. A loving father and grandfather. The Funeral Service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Tuesday
2nd July at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance) may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden,NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 28, 2019