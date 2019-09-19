|
|
|
Probert Gwynne In loving memory
of Gwynne Probert,
devoted husband of Glynis,
loving father to Roy and Nigel,
father-in-law to Lisa and Ellen,
and cherished Grancha to
Owen, Evie, Rhys, Keir,
Bethan and Rhianne.
Gwynne died on 25th August
at the age of 73.
His funeral will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September at 3pm.
No flowers, please.
Instead, donations, which can
be given on the day, can be made to
Cransley Hospice Trust.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
01933 403976
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019