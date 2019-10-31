Home

Gwenllian Haines Notice
Haines Peacefully on October 19th 2019.
Gwenllian of Desborough,
aged 93 years.
Much loved wife of the late Mike, loving mum of Carl, John, Norma and Janet and a devoted grandmother
to all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Gwen's Memorial service will take place at St Giles Church, Desborough on Tuesday 12th November at 12.15.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Desborough
Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
