Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
115-117 Rushton Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN14 2QB
01536 765661
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Robinson

Notice Condolences

Gwendoline Robinson Notice
ROBINSON On 22nd November 2019,
at Kettering General Hospital, Gwendoline aged 100 years.
Much loved Mum
and Mother-in-Law of
Vanda and Michael.
Devoted Grandmother of Peter.
She will be sadly missed
by all the family and friends.
Gwen's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium Kettering, on
Wednesday 11th December at 3.30pm. family flowers only by request, donations if desired are
for Alzheimer's Society,
a collection plate will be available at the service. All further enquiries please to Co-operative funeralcare 115/117
Rushton Road, Desborough, NN142QB. Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -