ROBINSON On 22nd November 2019,
at Kettering General Hospital, Gwendoline aged 100 years.
Much loved Mum
and Mother-in-Law of
Vanda and Michael.
Devoted Grandmother of Peter.
She will be sadly missed
by all the family and friends.
Gwen's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium Kettering, on
Wednesday 11th December at 3.30pm. family flowers only by request, donations if desired are
for Alzheimer's Society,
a collection plate will be available at the service. All further enquiries please to Co-operative funeralcare 115/117
Rushton Road, Desborough, NN142QB. Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019