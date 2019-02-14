Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:00
Park Road Baptist Church
Rushden
View Map
PRICKETT Peacefully on 7th February, 2019
at Kettering General Hospital.
Gwen aged 98 years of Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late Bob.
Loving mother of David & Jean,
dear mother in law
of Mary & Stephen,
much loved nan of Matthew,
Sophie, Adam & Katherine,
dearest great-nannie
of Harry, Freya, Sam & Alex.
Funeral service will take place
at Park Road Baptist Church,
Rushden on Monday
4th March at 1.00 p.m.
followed by committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
