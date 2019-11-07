|
|
|
MARCHANT Gregory (Greg) It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our Father, Greg, on 15th October 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving Husband to the late Sheila,
loving Father to Chris, Kevin, Alan and Gary. Dearest Grandfather to
his ten Ggrandchildren and
one Great Grandchild.
Greg's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 12th November at 11:00 am.
All who knew him are welcome
to celebrate Greg's life.
Family flowers only by request, donations will be received on
the day for Lakelands Hospice.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019