Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Marchant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Marchant

Notice Condolences

Gregory Marchant Notice
MARCHANT Gregory (Greg) It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our Father, Greg, on 15th October 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving Husband to the late Sheila,
loving Father to Chris, Kevin, Alan and Gary. Dearest Grandfather to
his ten Ggrandchildren and
one Great Grandchild.
Greg's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 12th November at 11:00 am.
All who knew him are welcome
to celebrate Greg's life.
Family flowers only by request, donations will be received on
the day for Lakelands Hospice.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -