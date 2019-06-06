|
ORD On May 27th 2019,
peacefully, at Kettering General Hospital, Grace Josephine (Betty) aged
87 years of Weldon.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mum of Carol, Janice and John.
Much loved nannie and nannie Betty.
She will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Betty's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Friday June 21st at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only by request, donations for the
British Heart Foundation will be received at the funeral.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
Tel 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
