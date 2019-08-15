|
PENTELOW Gordon Richard Sadly but peacefully passed away at home aged 88 on 27th July 2019.
Well loved by his family and friends, known in the village through his work at Scott Bader and his
"Star Taxi" business.
The funeral will be at
Wollaston Methodist Church on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 11.00am. All our love from his wife
Ruby, daughters Linda and Julie,
son in laws Keith and Stan, grandchildren Chris, Amanda,
Daryl, Adrian, their partners and
great grandchildren
Enquiries to Bruce Carter & Son, Havelock Street, Wellingborough
NN8 4QA Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019