Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:00
The Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Gordon Langley Notice
LANGLEY Gordon Robert Passed away peacefully on
12th November 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of his late wife Joyce and an exceptional dad to Linda,
Julie and Lorraine.
A very special and devoted Grandad to all of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great,
great grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Funeral Service to take place at
The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 28th November at 12noon.
Floral tributes or donations to
The Salvation Army may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
