In loving memory
of Glynis Probert of Churchill Ave,
Wellingborough,
devoted widow of Gwynne;
loving mother to Roy and Nigel,
and mother-in-law
to Lisa and Ellen;
and doting grandmother to Owen, Evie, Rhys, Keir, Bethan and Rhianne.
Glynis died on Saturday 2 November at Kettering General Hospital
after a short illness.
Her funeral will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough,
at 2pm on Thursday 21 November.
No flowers please.
Donations, which can be given on the day, can be made to Diabetes UK.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019
