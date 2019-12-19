Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
14:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Glyn Probert Notice
PROBERT On 12th December 2019,
Glyn peacefully passed away at Kettering General Hospital,
aged 92 years.
Loving husband of Jean for 67 years. Much loved dad to Stephanie and a wonderful grandad to Andrew.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Glyn's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Tuesday 31st December at 2:00pm. Family flowers only by request.
All further enquires please to
Co-operative Funeralcare Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
