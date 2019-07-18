|
|
|
HOUGHTON Glenys Passed away peacefully at Cransley Hospice on 10th July, aged 67 years.
Beloved Wife to Stephen and loving Mum to Christopher and Corinne and
Mother-in-law to Katie and Steve.
A devoted Nanna to Holly, Joshua, James and Daniel.
She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Parish Church of St. Peter and
St. Paul, Kettering on Thursday
25th July 2019 at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Glenys for Cransley Hospice may be sent to
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019