CAMPBELL Glenda Henrietta Passed away peacefully
on 5th September
aged 83 years.
Greatly loved by Sister June,
late Sister Thelma, Brother Kelvin, Sister-in-Law Sylvia and all
of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at St Botolph's Church,
Barton Seagrave on
Monday 7th October at 1.30pm followed by a private committal
at Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations for RSPCA may be sent to:
Jack Warwick
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019