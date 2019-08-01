|
|
|
OWEN Gillian May Kathleen, sister of the late Gillian Owen, wishes to extend her sincere thanks for all the messages, condolences
and support she has received.
She also sends her gratitude
and appreciation to
Tom Partridge-Underwood who conducted Gillian's funeral service and managed to perfectly capture the essence of Gillian, Abbotts Funeral Directors for their help and support and the staff at Lancum House for
their love and care of Gillian.
Donations are still being received by Abbotts for 'Glamis Hall For All'
in memory of Gillian.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019