Gill Smeathers Notice
Smeathers Gill
(nee Howell)
Beloved wife of the
late Steve, Gill passed away
peacefully on 29th October 2019
at Duke's Court Care Home, Wellingborough.
Much loved mum of Tracy and her late sister, Kim, loving gran of Valentine and Lucy and mother-in-law to Mark and Luc. She will be greatly missed.
Gill's funeral service will be at:
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Doddington Road, Wellingborough on
Friday, 15th November at 10.00am.
In view of Gill's love of her garden,
if you would like to donate flowers please send to:
Chambers Brighty Funeral Directors,
5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough,
NN8 4LR.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
