RUST Gerard On 17th September 2019,
peacefully at Kettering General Hospital, Gerry aged 92 years
of Brigstock.
Loving husband of Jean.
Proud dad of daughter Arlene and
Son in Law Mike. Grampy of Zoe and Dillon. Brother in Law of Snowy and Neil also Uncle Gerard to his many Nieces and Nephews.
Rest In Peace.
Gerry's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Friday 4th October at 3.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations are being received by the family for the Bomber Command Funds.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019