WORTHINGTON Passed away peacefully on
30th July, Gerald, aged 91 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Georgie and dearly loved Dad of Keith and Lorraine. Dear Granddad to
Matthew, he will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on Friday 9th August at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for
Kettering IAA may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019