Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Worthington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Worthington

Notice Condolences

Gerald Worthington Notice
WORTHINGTON Passed away peacefully on
30th July, Gerald, aged 91 years.

Beloved Husband of the late Georgie and dearly loved Dad of Keith and Lorraine. Dear Granddad to
Matthew, he will be sadly missed
by all of the family.

Funeral Service to take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on Friday 9th August at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for
Kettering IAA may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.