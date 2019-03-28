Home

Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:30
Kettering Crematorium
Woods Gerald
It's with great sadness
that the family announce
Gerry passed away
on March 17th 2019.

A devoted and loving husband
to Pauline, much loved dad and
father-in-law to Paul & Claire,
Elaine & Rob and adored grandad
to Charlotte, Emily, James and Greg.

Gerry's funeral will take place
at Kettering Crematorium
on Friday 12th April at 12:30pm.

Family flowers only. However, donations will be collected at the service for Cancer Research UK
and Cransley Hospice, if desired.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
