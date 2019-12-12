|
|
|
SANDERS Peacefully on 7th December 2019 at his home in Higham Ferrers,
Gerald aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Rosemary 'Posy'.
Dearly loved father of
Jane, Tom and Henry and Grandpa of Megan and Holly.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Higham Ferrers on Friday 20th December at 1.30pm followed by a private burial.
Floral tributes or donations if desired for Action For Children may be
sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019