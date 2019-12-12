Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Sanders

Notice Condolences

Gerald Sanders Notice
SANDERS Peacefully on 7th December 2019 at his home in Higham Ferrers,
Gerald aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Rosemary 'Posy'.
Dearly loved father of
Jane, Tom and Henry and Grandpa of Megan and Holly.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Higham Ferrers on Friday 20th December at 1.30pm followed by a private burial.
Floral tributes or donations if desired for Action For Children may be
sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -