CLARK Suddenly on 18th August, 2019,
at Acacia Lodge, Irthlingborough,
Gerald, aged 83 years,
formerly of Yelden.
Gerald will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at The Kingdom Hall, Rushden on
Tuesday 3rd September at 10.00 a.m.
followed by committal at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019