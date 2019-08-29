Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00
The Kingdom Hall
Rushden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Clark

Notice Condolences

Gerald Clark Notice
CLARK Suddenly on 18th August, 2019,
at Acacia Lodge, Irthlingborough,
Gerald, aged 83 years,
formerly of Yelden.
Gerald will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at The Kingdom Hall, Rushden on
Tuesday 3rd September at 10.00 a.m.
followed by committal at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now