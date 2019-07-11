|
|
|
Warrender On 2nd July 2019 suddenly at
Kettering General Hospital,
George aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Ella,loving father to Norman, Irene
and the late Dougie. Devoted
grandad to all his grandchildren.
George's funeral service will be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 17th July at 3.30 pm.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019