The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
14:30
The Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
George Muir Notice
Muir On June 5th 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital
George aged 80 years.
Dearest brother to Marion and the
late John, brother-in-law to
John and Esther and uncle to
Emma, Caroline and Laura.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
George's Funeral Service will be held at The Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Monday 24th June at 2.30pm.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
