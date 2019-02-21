|
McALEER
George Wesley On February 7th 2019
after a short illness George
passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband to the late Pamela. Loving father to Stephen, Caroline and Chris. Grandad to Gemma, Charlotte, Jason and Ryan, great grandad to Jadyan, Mylee and Jermaine.
George's funeral service will take place at St Brendan's Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby on Thursday 7th March at 11:00 am followed by interment at Shirelodge Cemetery. All flowers
and further enquiries please to
Co - operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
