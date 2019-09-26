|
|
|
MASSON George Passed away suddenly
after a long illness at home
on 12th September 2019,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband to the late
Elsie Bruce Masson,
dearly loved father to
Angela and Trevor,
daughter-in-law Anna, partner Craig,
adored grandad to Carly, Rebekah,
Daniel and Michael and
great grandad to Harrison.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 4th October at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
NARA The Breathing Charity
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019