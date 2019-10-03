|
ELLAM Passed away peacefully on
27th September, George,
aged 84 years.
Devoted Husband of the late
Margaret and much loved Dad.
Beloved Grandpa and very proud
Great Grandpa, he will be sadly
missed by all of the family
and his many friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. Andrew's Parish Church, Kettering on Wednesday 9th October at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations for
Cancer Research may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019