Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
13:30
St. Botolph's Church
Barton Seagrave
Bream George Barrie Richard Died suddenly on 6th June 2019
at Kettering General Hospital
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Barbara,
very dear father of Richard and David,
father-in-law of Karen and May,
treasured grandpa of Charis and Alex,
cherished as a grandfather
by Lee and Katy,
much loved brother of Carolyn
and brother-in-law of George.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Botolph's Church, Barton Seagrave
on Wednesday 26th June at 1.30 p.m.
followed by a private committal.
All enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
