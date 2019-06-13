|
Bream George Barrie Richard Died suddenly on 6th June 2019
at Kettering General Hospital
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Barbara,
very dear father of Richard and David,
father-in-law of Karen and May,
treasured grandpa of Charis and Alex,
cherished as a grandfather
by Lee and Katy,
much loved brother of Carolyn
and brother-in-law of George.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Botolph's Church, Barton Seagrave
on Wednesday 26th June at 1.30 p.m.
followed by a private committal.
All enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
