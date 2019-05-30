|
Toseland Geoffrey Peacefully on the 17th May 2019,
in the presence of his family,
Geoff, aged 88 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Mary. Loving dad of Jane and Julie. Devoted grandad and great grandad
to all his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Geoff's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, on 5th June at 2.30pm.
If desired, donations are
being received by the family for Cransley Hospice.
Flowers, and all further enquiries
to Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
