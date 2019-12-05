|
|
|
Tebbutt Geoffrey Alan Passed away peacefully on
23rd November 2019, aged 90 years.
Loving husband of the late Ann,
a dear father, grand father
and great grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 12th December at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
the British Heart Foundation
or Air Ambulance
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019