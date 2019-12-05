Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Tebbutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Tebbutt

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Tebbutt Notice
Tebbutt Geoffrey Alan Passed away peacefully on
23rd November 2019, aged 90 years.
Loving husband of the late Ann,
a dear father, grand father
and great grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 12th December at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
the British Heart Foundation
or Air Ambulance
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -