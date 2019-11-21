|
|
|
Pattison Gawin Stoker It is with great sadness that the
family of Gawin Pattison announce
his passing on 31st October 2019
aged 83 years.
Loving Husband to Connie,
Dad to Gillian, Coral and Graham, Father-in-law to Sarah and Andy.
The most loving and caring
Grandad (Grandee) to Thomas,
Jacob, Harry and Charlie.
Always loved and never forgotten.
The Funeral Service will be held in
the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Thursday
28th November 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019