Gary Willis Notice
WILLS Peacefully on 15th September 2019 at Northampton General Hospital.
Gary David, aged 56 years, of Finedon.
Beloved Son of Merle
and the late David.
A much loved
Dad, Brother and Uncle.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Marys Church , Finedon on
Wednesday 9th October at 11.00 a.m.
followed by an interment
at Finedon Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons , Bedford Road,
Rushden NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
