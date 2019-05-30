|
WALKER Frederick Henry Of Irchester aged 98 years passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on 21st May 2019. Always known as Eric, he was the much-loved husband of Doris,
a loving Dad to Diane and Jean,
father-in-law to Derek and David, and beloved Grandad to Joanna, Katherine and Simon and Great Grandad to Jemima, Pollux and Matthew.
Family flowers only by request or donations payable to The Tearfund can be sent c/o Bruce Carter & Son, Havelock Street, Wellingborough NN8 4QA 01933 223228.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
