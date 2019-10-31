Home

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
WARD Peacefully on 15th October 2019
at Kettering General Hospital.
Freda aged 91 years of Rushden.
Beloved Wife of the late Clifford.
Much loved Mum of Alan and Stephen.
Mother-in-law to Susan and Linda.
Loving Grandma to
Ashlee, Andrew, and Thomas.
The funeral service will be held at
Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Monday
4th November at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation
and Dementia U.K. may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road,
Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
