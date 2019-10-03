Home

MOBBS Freda Formerly of J.A. Mobbs Fishmongers.
Peacefully on 28th September
aged 96 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John and
Dear Mum to Tim and Jacky
(Daughter-in-law).
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to take place at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Thursday
10th October 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations for RNLI may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
