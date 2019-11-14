|
|
|
McNeill On 5th November 2019 at the Old Vicarage Care Home, Weekley, Fraser Duncan, aged 84 years. Devoted husband to the late Wendy, much loved father
to Emma and Stewart
and father-in-law to Brian.
Beloved brother to Marion and Betty, loving brother-in-law to Marva and Ken and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Fraser's funeral service will be held at St Ninian's Church of Scotland, Beanfield Avenue, Corby on Friday
22nd November at 10.00 am, followed by a private burial at Shire Lodge Cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, are kindly appreciated for Radiotherapy Department, Northampton
General Hospital.
All further enquires please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019