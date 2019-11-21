Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00
Parish Church of All Saints
Pytchley
Frank Stanley Notice
STANLEY Passed away on 16th November, Frank aged 88 years.
Husband of the late Joyce,
Dad to David and Chris,
a dear Granddad to Kate, Emma and
Sarah and a Great Granddad to Mason, Annabelle and Evelyn.
He will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Parish Church of All Saints, Pytchley on
Tuesday 3rd December at 11am.
Donations in lieu of floral tributes for Marie Curie may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
