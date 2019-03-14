|
|
|
CHAPLIN Frank Frank's family would like to
express their sincere thanks
for the many cards and messages
of sympathy expressed to them.
Special thanks to all those who attended the funeral service,
especially those who travelled
a great distance to be with us, to
Jack Warwick Funeral Service
for delivering such lovely service and
to all those who donated generously
to the Air Ambulance Service.
Your support is most appreciated.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
