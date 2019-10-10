|
SHORTLAND Francis John
(Frank) Retired college Lecturer (Electrical).
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 30th September 2019 aged 72 years.
Much loved husband of Nina,
loving dad of Ian, Linda and Stephen,
a dear father-in-law,
a loved grandad of Richard, Jacob,
Charlotte, Verity, Samuel,
Holly and Ashton and
a dear brother and 'Uncle F'.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 11th October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Diabetes UK or the Stroke Association
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019