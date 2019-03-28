|
HOWARD Peacefully on 22nd March 2019. Frances, aged 86 years,
of Irchester.
Beloved wife of the late Michael.
A much loved Mum, Nan and
Great Nan.
Frances will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Katharine's Church, Irchester
on Wednesday 17th April
at 11.00 a.m.followed by an interment at Rushden Cemetery.
Flowers or donations for W.N.A.A.
(Air Ambulance) may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ.
Tel: 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
