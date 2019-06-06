Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30
The Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Gunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Gunn

Notice Condolences

Frances Gunn Notice
GUNN Frances Beatrice Passed away at
Peaker Park Care Village,
Market Harborough on the
25th May 2019, aged 89 years.
Wife to Derek, mother of
Michael, Malcolm, Kevin,
Colin, Teresa, Alison, Amanda.
The funeral will be held on
Friday 14th June, 12.30pm at
The Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Dementia UK may be sent to
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.