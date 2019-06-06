|
GUNN Frances Beatrice Passed away at
Peaker Park Care Village,
Market Harborough on the
25th May 2019, aged 89 years.
Wife to Derek, mother of
Michael, Malcolm, Kevin,
Colin, Teresa, Alison, Amanda.
The funeral will be held on
Friday 14th June, 12.30pm at
The Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Dementia UK may be sent to
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
