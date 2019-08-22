|
|
|
BLAIKIE (Wilson) On August 6th 2019, at
Coventry University Hospital,
Frances, aged 59 years, of
Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby.
Much loved mum to David and James, mother-in-law to Joni, grannie to Thomas and Erin and
partner of Michael.
Fran's funeral service will be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Friday 6th September at 2.00pm.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby.
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019