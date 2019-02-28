|
BIGNELL It is with great sadness
we have to announce the passing
of our beautiful mother,
Frances, aged 92, on the
14th February 2019.
Will be sorely missed by Nick, Greg and Jane. Grandmother to Latitia,
Jordan, Nathan & Sean.
A very special person leaving
a huge void in our lives.
The Funeral Service for Frances will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 7th March at 10.30am. Flowers or donations can be made to The Air Ambulance Service.
Further enquires please to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
