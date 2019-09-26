|
WARREN Peacefully on 19th September 2019
at The Shrubbery Care Home,
Higham Ferrers, Florence (Flo)
aged 99 years of Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late George.
Loving mother of Graham,
Brian and the late Valerie.
Dearest mother-in-law
of Susan and Karen.
A much loved grandmother
and great grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 7th October at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Dementia UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019