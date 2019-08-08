|
O'CONNOR Fiona Mary Passed away peacefully in
hospital on the 26th July 2019,
aged 54 years.
Beloved mother of
Tristan and Chloe,
a dear grandmother,
daughter of the late
Timothy and Mary,
loving sister of Margaret, Marie,
Brian, Anne and Maureen,
sister-in-law of Sean, George,
Chris and Denise,
a dear auntie and great auntie
to all her nieces and nephews.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Edwards Catholic Church,
Kettering on Wednesday
21st August at 11.00 a.m.
Followed by a private burial.
All flowers and enquiries
please sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019