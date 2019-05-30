|
|
|
LEWIS formerly Nagys Passed away on 22nd May,
Fella, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother, she will be
sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. Edwards RC Church, Kettering
on Friday 31st May at 10.30am.
Floral tributes or donations for Woodgreen Animal Charity may
be sent c/o Jack Warwick
Independent Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
Read More