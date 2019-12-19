|
|
|
WILLMOTT Evelyn Mary On 12th December 2019,
peacefully at Kettering General Hospital, Evelyn,
aged 94 years, of Raunds.
Loving wife, Mum, Grandma
and Great-Grandma.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Evelyn's funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Church, Rushden on
Monday 6th January at 11am followed by family only committal at
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for Lifelites.
A collection box will be
made available at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
59 Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL.
Tel. 01933623432
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019