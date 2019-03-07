Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Harding

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Harding Notice
HARDING née Keys Peacefully on 26th February 2019,
at her home in Rushden.
Evelyn, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Cyril.
Loving mum of Anne, Michael & David. Veronica (daughter in law) and a devoted nan to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and
great great granddaughter.
Funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Friday 15th March at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie Cancer Care
or Hospice at Home may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now