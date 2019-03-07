|
|
|
HARDING née Keys Peacefully on 26th February 2019,
at her home in Rushden.
Evelyn, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Cyril.
Loving mum of Anne, Michael & David. Veronica (daughter in law) and a devoted nan to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and
great great granddaughter.
Funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Friday 15th March at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie Cancer Care
or Hospice at Home may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More